V33Wise to Bren? Coach Duckeyyy reveals his intentions of signing the duo

THE CAREER of Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna could have gone down so many different paths.

For instance, one may ponder how the PH MLBB scene would have looked like if V33nus decided to join his family overseas instead of pursuing a pro career.

Then of course, there’s the end of Season 6, which saw the Queen at a crossroads. At the close of the season, V33nus thought about pursuing a streaming career with Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, especially since they believed that most teams weren’t interested in acquiring both of them.

However, a tweet from Bren’s head coach, Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro, revealed that the duo had factored into one of Bren's ambitious plans.

“Let me tell you a story kids," began the coach. "Back in season 7, after the M2 World Series, we wanted to expand to SG. We wanted Filipinos to fit in the roster. Now, since MPL only allows two non-local players in the roster with all the necessary legal razzmatazz approved…

“I scoured through free agents and viable players. Back then teams were in a huge reshuffle. Trades here and there, restructuring different teams and all that."

Duckeyyy reveals Singapore what-if for V33wise

And who were two players he was eyeing?

“Yep, V33Wise. I rang up V33 and was asking if they’d be interested,” said Duckeyyy.

Unfortunately for Duckeyyy, neither was willing to migrate abroad.

“Unfortunately, they weren’t really ready to migrate and live somewhere far from home. So, it fell through. So, there’s that. Just wanted to share.”

Given the revelations in his tweet, it's tempting to think how pro Mobile Legends would have ended up if V33wise had taken the offer. Will Singapore be a dominant force in MLBB? Would there be a massive power struggle between Onic, Execration, Aura, and Bren in the Philippine MLBB scene? Will Bren become the most popular and perhaps the most influential team in the world?

Perhaps a trip to the multiverse might answer these questions.

