Dale now second Pinoy import coach in M4 after Falcon triumphs in Myanmar qualis

MYANMAR gets its reps in the upcoming M4 World Championships in Jakarta, with Falcon Esports dominating Fenix Esports in a 3-1 thriller at the Myanmar Qualifiers on Sunday night, October 16.

The Burmese squad, coached by former Omega Esports and Aura PH mentor Steven "Dale" Vitug, triumphed over 256 teams in a qualifier series that began last September 10. This makes Vitug the second Filipino import coach to help his team secure a berth to the world series, after John Michael "Zico" Dizon led Burn x Flash to the Cambodian top spot earlier this month.

Falcon Esports and Coach Dale to rep Myanmar

Falcon previously repped Myanmar at the MSC 2022 in Singapore last June, where they emerged as the regional tilt’s dark horse team, finishing fourth overall.

Shortly after, they snapped up Vitug to be their head coach.

After Falcon Esports punched their M4 ticket, Ray Ng, esports ecosystem lead at Moonton, said in a statement, "This victory proves that Falcon Esports can represent Myanmar's strength in MLBB esports. We are hopeful that they can conquer the world stage and strive for higher glory.”

M4 is slated to kick off on January 1, 2023, at Jakarta.

