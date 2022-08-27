Coach Bluffzy on PH amateur scene: 'Maraming mga teams na hindi actually napapansin'

FOR AN amateur team like Monster Anarchy to be absorbed by Onic PH and stun the defending M3 World Champions (Blacklist International), the defending MSC and MPL Champions (RSG PH), and the former MSC Champions (Execration/Omega Esports) in Season 10, this cascade of victories leaves an important food for thought in the MLBB community.

Just how good is the Philippine amateur scene in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang?

History already provides an answer — from that time Dream High Gaming became Onic PH in Season 4, to Work Auster Force ascending in Season 7, and TNC acquiring players from ArkAngel in Season 8.

Then during the IESF qualifiers, a handful of amateur squads were able to eliminate and threaten the MPL squads. Blacklist could even have suffered defeat at the hands of Maharlika Esports during the finale.

With so much talent and promise in the scene, Onic PH head coach Mark “Bluffzy” Reyes revealed during the press conference that the amateur scene has so much undervalued talent.

Bluffzy praises MLBB amateurs

“Siguro na-prove ng amateur teams yung worth nila lalo na noong nagkaroon ng IESF qualifiers. Maraming mga teams na hindi actually napapansin pero talagang maraming talentado na naiiwan sa amateur scene,” said the Onic tactician.

He added: “Since nagkaroon ng franchise yung MPL, hindi sila gaanong nabigyan ng opportunity, pero sobrang lakas talaga ng mga teams sa Pinas, subok na yan!”

Onic’s win over the three MPL powerhouses was a massive testament to their prowess, but it’s also a symbol of hope for aspiring pro players who are currently grinding in the amateur ranks.

Assistant coach Jeff put it perfectly.

“Kami yung pinaka-simbolo na yung amateur dito sa Pinas talagang hindi basta-basta. Pinatunayan namin na lahat ng amateur teams dito sa PH, hindi niyo dapat mamaliitin,” he said.

“Ganun din sa mga amateur na nakatingin sa amin. Dati kasabayan namin sila e, so lalo silang namo-motivate na mag-grind pa lalo tapos in the future makakasabay sila. Kami-kami rin yung magkikita kasi kapag tumagal, usad din ng usad. Yung mga MPL teams kukuha din sa mga amateur team, lalo na mga international. Kitakits na lang dito sa MPL.”

With the recent success of amateur teams in the PH comes a lingering question mark: When will the Mobile Legends Development League begin?

For Coach Bluffzy, the arrival of the MDL will finally be an important key for the aspiring pros. (The MPL-PH has told Spin.ph that we'll have to wait until 2023 for news about the MDL-PH.)

“Sobra, sobra talaga as in madaming teams ang mabibigyan ng opportunity na ma-showcase yung mga talents nila. Sobrang laking bagay din yung MDL, bukod sa training grounds, doon na rin kukuha ng mga players for MPL, so hindi na rin mahihirapan.”

