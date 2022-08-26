Onic PH stuns Blacklist International, hands V33wise their first S10 loss

SO FAR, Onic PH has been enjoying their debut season, as the team straight from the amateur scene has garnered 2 series wins, a loss, and overall, a 3rd place standing.

They've now crowned their stellar start by defeating the squad of the Queen herself, dealing Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's Blacklist International a 2-0 sweep.

An aggressive midlane control for Onic PH

Onic PH started the game strong by going aggressive on the midlane by harassing Salic “Hadji” Imam’s Valentina and OhMyV33nus' Rafaela. Eliminating these two were key for the Filipino Hedgehogs, as both could provide the additional sustain, especially if Valentina could steal the Faramis ult.

Throughout the game, Frince “SUPER FRINCE” Ramirez’s Faramis was denied as Hadji would constantly use the stolen Cult Altar ability to keep Blacklist alive. To make matters worse, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano waited in the wings for an opportunity to strike.

Onic struggled as the game progressed and Blacklist was about to win the final teamfight near the Lord pit, but Onic decided to cheese their way to victory.

As Blacklist secured the Lord, they fail to realize that Kenneth “Nets” Barro was pushing solely at the toplane in an attempt to end the game. Hadji and Edward were too late to defend, with the former failing to proc the fear effect from his first skill against Nets, giving Onic PH a surprising Game 1 win.

Then in Game 2, both teams decided to go for the same set of heroes, minus Nowee “Ryota” Cabailo and Nets, who utilized others. Both teams deployed the same gameplan in Game 1.

Onic kept on with their aggressive control. Only this time, they had more options with Ryota’s Dyrroth, adding more damage to their early game.

They even spiced things up as Ralph “Rapidoot” Adrales was setting his sights on the other lanes, weakening Blacklist.

However, as the game stalled, Blacklist was able to secure key items. Everything went still near the Lord pit within the 17th minute.

A minute later, Onic took a risk and engaged. With the Irithiel pick from Nets and the sacrificial play from Rapidoot, Onic was able to eliminate V33nus and Oheb, then made a stalwart defense to win the Lord.

Blacklist tried to defend the final push but everything was too late as Onic PH made a stunning 2-0 sweep.

Nets was dominant in this match as his Irithiel delivered a flawless display.

