KarlTzy prevails over prodigy KyleTzy as ECHO outsmarts Bren

A YOUNG, up-and-coming Bren Esports squad went up against a newly forged ECHO PH roster, in a match that featured two-star studded junglers: Michael “KyleTzy” Sayson, and his idol and former Bren superstar Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno.

Both junglers made impressive outings in Season 10, but in their mano-y-mano matchup, it was ultimately ECHO PH and KarlTzy who got the last laugh with a systematic 2-0 sweep.

The series was defined ECHO’s ability to dissect Bren’s overall gameplan.

ECHO PH figures Bren out

Game 1 initially started as an even affair for both teams as the Orcas and the Strongmen exchanged kills and objectives.

However, everything changed at the latter stages of the match.

Bren relies a lot on the explosiveness from their key players KyleTzy and Jomari “Jowm” Pingol, with previous matches showcasing how these players would take over the crucial moments. Jowm has been renowned for his Claude outplays, while KyleTzy's Hayabusa even became a threat to Nepomuceno, but in the end, the Orcas read every engagement. The Orcas landed the killing blow at the latter stages of the game, sealing a W for ECHO.

Game 2 began with early momentum from Bren, as they completely overwhelmed ECHO PH with their mobility. Jowm and KyleTzy once again were the bright spots, but ECHO found a loophole. At the 14th minute, Sanford “SanFord” Vinuya charged towards Kyle Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, limiting Bren’s primary teamfight option and giving ECHO a ray of hope.

From then on it was rinse and repeat, most notably on the 18th minute. Bren simply had no response, forcing them to concede the second game.

