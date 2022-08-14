KarlTzy on win: 'Gusto namin patunayan na ang super team, kaya mag-champion'

AFTER suffering from a defeat against Omega Esports in the Season 9 playoffs, ECHO PH made a statement in their Season 10 debut.

Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno said it best in the post-game interview, saying: “Gusto namin patunayan na hindi kami laos. Tsaka gusto namin patunayan na ang super team kaya mag-champion.”

Also contributing to the redemption arc.is Sanford “SanFord” Vinuya, who was primary a reserve player last season, but revealed that his teammates did everything to level him up.

“Tinutulungan lang talaga ako ng teammates ko tapos mga coaches namin, lahat po sila!” he said.

It was an impressive showing against Onic PH, with the Orcas beating them, 2-1. The series was defined by ECHO making systematic plays at the crucial moments.

Fluid engagements and clutch plays key for KarlTzy and rest of ECHO PH

ECHO PH’s approach in Game 1 featured a clutch of teamfight initiation setups that allowed them to dictate the flow of the game.

With Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera’s Natalia and KarlTzy’s Julian picks, the Orcas had two primary initiators that alternated and created space for Frederic Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales to engage.

And for further support, they also relied on Alston “Sanji” Pabico to provide the crowd control and long-distance barrage.

Overall, Onic struggled to see the daylight with this combo, forcing them to concede Game 1.

While Game 2 saw the Orcas struggle from the Valentina pick from Frince “Super Frince” Ramirez, which negated their Faramis pick, they bounced back during the decider.

It was a tight affair for both teams and Onic PH tried to go for the push at the 10th minute, but Yawi had other things in mind.

With a long-distance hook, he was able to negate a key member from the Hedgehogs, setting up the ECHO comeback.

And during teamfights, KarlTzy would aim his sights on Kenneth “Nets” Barro, forcing him to retreat. Bennyqt’s Wanwan served as the follow-up option, and he shone in the final game, leading to ECHO’s 2-1 series win.

