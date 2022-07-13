New Tzy Bros? KyleTzy steps up to pro scene in Bren Esports’ new roster

WITH THE departure of Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno for ECHO PH back in Season 9, David Charles "FlapTzy" Canon remained the only -Tzy in Bren Esports’ roster.

But will new player Kyle “KyleTzy” Sayson fill in the Tzy Brothers void in Bren?

In Bren Esports’ lineup reveal for the upcoming Season 10 of the MPL-PH, rookies KyleTzy and Rowgien Stimpson “Owgwen” Unigo join FlapTzy, Angelo Kyle “Pheww” Arcangel, Vincent "Joy Boy" De Guzman, Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin, Marco "SUPER MARCO" Stephen, Vincent "Pandora" Unigo, Jomari "Jowm" Pingol, and Dale Rolan "Stowm" Vidor.

Bren Esports roll out large roster for Season 10

KyleTzy came from amateur team Alpha Esports Pro, while Owgwen played for SV Empire and Sunsparks. Owgwen is also the cousin of Pandora.

With ten players in its active roster for Season 10, head coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro will have some tactical depth to help Bren regain its form. The team failed to make the playoffs during Season 9.

"KyleTzy has been in my rearview mirror for quite a while now," said Duckeyyy in an interview with Spin.ph. "In fact I wanted to sign him since last season. I feel that he was a high prospect player back then and up until now. I also wanted to help him break through to the professional scene.

"Owgwen, on the other hand, was a no-brainer. He was teammates with Pandora and Storm during their SV Empire days. The kid has pretty impressive skills, if you ask me."

During the offseason, Bren released veteran Allen “Lusty” Castromayor Jr., as well as Mujahid “Lord Malikk” Malik.

