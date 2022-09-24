Bren coaches describe Owgwen, KyleTzy acquisitions as a 'jackpot'

DURING THE preseason, not muuh could be said about Bren Esports. While most of the other teams competing in the MPL had veteran players, Bren fielded a young, up-and-coming team.

But defying everyone’s expectations, Bren finally reached the playoffs — their first postseason berth since Season 7.

During the post-match press conference after their 2-1 slugfest against RSG, the Beehive pondered their unexpected resurgence, from the return of Coach Leathergoods to other, more noticeable X factors.

Owgwen and KyleTzy arrive for Bren Esports

Two rookies were an important piece in Bren’s ascent. Coach Paulo “Pauloxpert” Musayac admitted that they were a last-minute acquisition.

“Actually, to be honest, before the roster lock, we did not expect both these players to even be in our roster. It felt like Bren just won the jackpot with those two players [by] getting them last minute,” said Bren’s assistant coach. “They’re so impactful, they’re easy to coach, and overall they’re willing to learn.”

Coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro pitched in with his own two cents about the players.

“For Owgwen it was very easy. We were lacking one player and it was a position five and I ask Dale (Stowm) and I said, ‘Do you know anyone?’ He said, ‘Si Owgwen’ and that’s it. The next day he was there," said Duckeyyy.

"How anti-climactic, I know."

Owgwen’s close ties with the players didn’t just end with Dale “Stowm” Vidor as Owgwen is also the cousin of Vincent “Pandora” Unigo. They were part of the amateur team SV Empire.

As for KyleTzy? It was much more difficult decision for Bren.

“He was buried under a contract from an amateur team. He was my top prospect since Season 9, Unfortunately the buyout is somewhat astronomical for a player of his calibre, with all the championships and experience,” said Duckeyyy.

With these two revelationary players at their disposal, Bren was able to ridethe storm in Season 10. The combined efforts from Owgwen’s surprise setups and KyleTzy’s KarlTzy-esque performance was key for their playoff run, but it was more than that as revealed by Duckeyyy.

Key tactical decisions

During the start of Season 10, Bren fielded Jomari “Jowm” Pingol. The results initially looked promising since both Kyle and Jowm formed an explosive dynamic duo.

But as the season progressed, teams seem to have already figured out Jowm.

This forced Duckeyyy to make some strategic changes by inserting Marco “SUPER MARCO” Requitano.

“It turns out Marco is a better fit for this particular roster because it’s seamless with their playstyle,” said Duckeyyy, referring to how Marco gelled well with Bren’s main five.

They also talked about criticism of Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel. Fans have more than once ridiculted the MPL veteran as a declining player. B ut Duckeyyy believes that his experience is a valuable asset.

“Pau(loxpert) was also suggesting that we put Dale (Stowm) over him (Pheww) but I countered it with the experience. We can’t just field five players without knowing how to punch, so this is the guy who knows how to throw a hook, a jab, and any other punches he does, and let’s try it out,” said the M2 World Championship Coach.

He added: “Luckily it worked and he meshes really well with his ideas and the good thing is, the four other players would come to him like a kuya, which is a really good thing.”

