Bren's Lusty: MobaZane needs to practice assassins

MICHAEL “MobaZane” Cosgun’s adventures in the Philippines has had many highs, lows, and fun moments.

Fans who were glued to his first livestream in the country would never forget his praise of the Philippine ML scene, when he said, “The meta is so different. Like, it’s so bad for me here. It will take time. This is probably the hardest server in the world, and I’m on my own.”

Afterwards, he got the chance to play alongside other professional players like Kiel “Oheb” Soriano and Salic “Hadji” Imam from Blacklist International. And of course, he tried out balut.

Then, he traveled to Bren Esports' bootcamp. Allan “Lusty” Castromayor Jr. posted a photo of MobaZane playing alongside teammate Dale Rolan “Stowm” Vidor.

Lusty also went live on his official Facebook page alongside other members from the M2 World Champions.

What Lusty thinks of MobaZane and his skill

When asked about his thoughts on MobaZane’s performance, Lusty didn’t mince his words.

“I think he’s okay, but he needs to practice assassins. Assassins is the new meta in the jungle.” said the SEA Games gold medalist and M2 winning roamer.

He was, however, quick to point some of the positives from his playstyle.

“Mabilis umikot (si Zane), kaso yun nga lang hindi siya nag-a-assassin.”

When a viewer asked if he could play a Lancelot or Fanny, Zane even hesitated.

But despite the lack of assassins in his arsenal, Zane was able to weather the storm back in the M3 World Championship as BTK made a surprising run en route to a third place finish. Had Zane been more adept with assassin heroes, perhaps Onic PH would have had a harder time dissecting his marksman-based hero pool.

The example of Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario's shows the utility of dipping into assassins. While Wise can play unorthodox junglers, he also knows how to use assassin-based heroes, judging from his livestream. The only thing preventing him from utilizing them more was Blacklist’s gameplan.

