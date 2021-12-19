Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Boom Esports, Fnatic, Execration dominate DPC foes

    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: Boom Esports/Facebook

    BOOM Esports has grabbed the sole lead of the DPC Winter Tour Division I after sweeping both Team SMG and Motivate Trust in Week 3 of DPC SEA Winter Tour Division I.

    It was Erin Jasper “Yopaj” Ferrer on his Templar Assassin who led a massive comeback in Game 1 against Motivate Trust. He grabbed 11 kills and 10 assists in the push back against the massive 14k net worth deficit versus the Thais.

    Game 2 was a combined effort from Yopaj and Carry Justine Ryan “Tino” Grimaldo who decimated Motivate Trust with his Razor. Tino would the game with 4/1/14 KDA while Yopaj cleaned up with 17/1/8 on the Death Prophet.

    Earlier in the week, Boom also swept Team SMG, 2-0. The effort was still led by Yopaj who was stellar with his Ember Spirit and Kunkka picks, grabbing a 16/1/18 KDA in game one and a 19/3/22 in game two.

      Fnatic sweeps OB.Neon

      Meanwhile, Fnatic swept OB.Neon, 2-0, to grab their second win in the tournament.

      It was a pretty even game one with Fnatic unable to find a huge lead against Neon. Despite the effort from OB.Neon, they failed to contain Marc Polo “Raven” Fausto who was unstoppable on his Terrorblade, nabbing an 8/0/4 KDA in the 41-minute thriller.

      Game 2 was all Fnatic as they shut down Jinn “Palos” Lamatao’s early lead on the Morphling. This time it was Armel “Armel” Tabios who led Fnatic with an 11/4/12 KDA on his Ember Spirit. Raven also had a game on his Luna, grabbing himself a 7/1/9 KDA.

      Execration demolishes TNC

      Finally, Execration stood steadfast against TNC Predator, 2-0, in the battle of the Philippine-based squads.

      It was a dominant win from Execration beating TNC in quick games. Mark Anthony “Bob” Urbina’s midlane Batrider torched TNC Predator in both games, grabbing 10/3/11 KDA in the quick 33:18 game one, and a monster 14/3/12 performance in the 35-minute game two.

      Fernando “Nando” Mendoza also performed well against TNC earning himself a 9/0/7 KDA on the Wraith King in game one, and another 3/1/20 on the Medusa in game two.

      Execration are now 2-1, while TNC continues their struggles, going down 0-4 and in greater danger of relegating down to Division II.

      Division II update

      Meanwhile, Polaris Esports continues their dominant form as they pummel compatriots InterActive Philippines, 2-0.

      It was the dynamic duo of John Anthony “Natsumi-“ Vargas and Mc Nicholson “Lelouch” Villanueva who carried Polaris to their fourth consecutive win.

      Natsumi was massive in game one earning himself a 10/0/15 KDA on his Luna, while Lelouch added another 9 kills and 8 assists in the 37-10 beatdown of IAP.

      Game 2 was the Lelouch show as he got 10/2/8 on his Kunkka while Natsumi had a 9/2/10 KDA on his Wraith King.

      The win places Polaris on top of Division II with a clean 4-0 score while IAP joins Spawn.496 in the bottom of the pack with 0-4 in danger of elimination.

      The DPC will take a break starting Tuesday, with games returning on January 5.

