DPC SEA update: Fnatic sweeps El Clasico, Execration decimates OB.Neon

FNATIC earned their first win in the DPC SEA Winter Tour as they swept TNC Predator for the first SEA El Clasico this season.

It was a dominant win for Djardel “Dj” Mampusti and company as they handily outmatched the younger TNC roster.

Game 1 was an even match for most of the early to mid-game, as both teams traded kills. However, it was the push-heavy lineup of Fnatic, with their carry Wraith King and mid Lina, that pulled ahead in turret push and farm. The SEA super team found themselves up 12k in gold 31 minutes in, despite a close 15-13 kill score.

TNC showed signs of life at the 32-minute marker as they took down three of Fnatic's heroes who were overextended into TNC tier three towers. However, it wasn’t enough to grab the momentum as Fnatic found a team fight of their own a few minutes later and took down three of TNC’s heroes with no casualties. They would then convert that win into a quick double barracks take on top and bottom.

Another great counter engage from Fnatic at 37:49 allowed them finally take the mid barrack and megas 38 minutes, with TNC calling Game 1 a few seconds after.

Marc Polo “Raven” Fausto had 8/1/9 KDA on his Wraith King for Fnatic, while Yuri Dave “Yowe” Pacaña had 7/1/9 on his Ember Spirit mid for TNC Predator.

Game 2 was all Fnatic as TNC were unable to reach their timings. It was quick one, with TNC tapping out in 32 minutes with a mere 8 kills to Fnatic’s 22, and a massive 30k gold deficit.

Raven was dominant on his Wraith King, earning himself a 7/1/10 KDA, while Armel “Armel” Tabios added another 8 kills and 6 assists on his mid lane Kunkka.

Execration stuns OB.Neon

Meanwhile, Execration shocked OB.Neon as they came back after a Game 1 heartbreak to reverse-sweep in a convincing fashion.

Game 1 was close with both teams never giving an inch until the last minute. The 46-minute tug-of-war came to an end after OB.Neon found a massive team fight inside Execration’s base, finding the carry Troll Warlord and Outworld Devourer who already expended their buyback.

Game 2 was an Execration showcase as their early aggression paid off, finding early pick-offs and denying all of OB.Neon’s stacked camps. From then, Execration slowly choked OB.Neon out of their own jungle, picking off any stragglers who tried solo farming.

Execration’s mid lane Mark Anthony “Bob” Urbina’s Leshrac finished with 11/2/10 KDA in the 36-min stomp. While carry Fernando “Nando” Mendoza had 6/1/11 on his Medusa.

Game 3 saw Execration fully in the driver's seat as the team grabbed a 15k gold lead 20 minutes in, thanks to their snowball lineup of Death Prophet offlane and carry Luna. But it was Bob who once again put on a show with his mid-lane Bat Rider, finding OB.Neon’s cores with his blink Lasso back. He finished with 13/1/15.

It was a quick game, with Execration snowballing their way to a 30-minute win.

Fnatic are now 1-1 while TNC needs to pick up their game as they fall in the bottom of the pack with 0-3. Execration, on the other hand, are now 1-1 bouncing back from their loss against Motivate Trust. OB.Neon are also in the bottom pack with a 0-2 record.

