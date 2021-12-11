Boom Esports sweeps Fnatic, Talon gets first DPC win

BOOM Esports swept Fnatic, 2-0, to push themselves atop the DPC SEA Winter Tour Division I ladder. Boom Esport’s midlaner Erin Jasper “Yopaj” Ferrer was unstoppable in Game 2 as he grabbed 18 kills, six assists, and never once dying in the 50-minute slugfest.

Boom Esports found themselves an early 20k gold lead 32 minutes in, quickly grabbing Fnatic’s bot lane barracks. This didn’t go unpunished as Fnatic’s Thai offlaner Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong bought back on his Magnus and found a massive RP just as Boom’s Aegis expired to kill off the carry Templar Assassin and complete the hold.

Boom would grab Mega creeps at 46 minutes, but was once again punished by Fnatic, killing off Justine “Tino” Grimaldo’s Templar Assassin to repel the Indonesia-based Pinoy squad. Unfortunately, another Roshan 49 minutes in gave Boom the security they needed to finally end the game.

Game 1 was a quick one, as Boom rolled over Fnatic in the 26-minute win. Tino had 5/0/6 on his Morphling, Yopaj another seven kills, and nine assists on his Ember Spirit. Indonesian offlaner Saieful “Fbz” Ilham’s Mars had three kills and 14 assists, including the game-ending Arena and Spear engage on Djardel “Dj” Mampusti’s Snapfire that mark the end of Fnatic as they lose the team fight before getting wiped.

Boom now shares the top of the DPC Standing with Motivate Trust Gaming and T1, all with 2 wins and no losses.

Talon Esports gets its first win

Meanwhile, Talon Esports finally notched its first win, beating Indonesian squad Army Geniuses, 2-1 in Division II early in the day.

Pinoy carry Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte had quite a game in the decider, notching 13 kills and 11 assists in the 37-minute stomp. Meanwhile offlaner Daniel “Kpii” Chok and Brizio Adi “Hyde” Budiana added another 20 and 26 assists respectively.

Talon took an early lead as they repelled Army Geniuses early aggression in game to take a 31-10 kill score in the 48-minute victory.

The Indonesians would return the favor in Game 2 as they also pushed back Talon's engages, relying on their mid Morphling sustained by their carry Lifestealer.

With the win, Talon finally breaks into the win collum of the DPC SEA Division II with a 1-2 record.

