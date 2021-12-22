Sportsmanship, respect ruled in Blacklist-Onic exchange after M3 finals

THEY MAY be rivals inside the Land of Dawn, but outside the arena they are the best of friends, and brothers who respect each other no matter what happens.

So even when Blacklist International dismantled Onic PH in a 4-0 rout, the Codebreakers treated their opponents with a high level of dignity.

During the post-finals press conference, each member from Blacklist International shared what they said to Onic PH after winning the M3 World Championship.

Blacklist praises Onic

For Coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza, their relationship with their opponents has never reached a toxic level

“Kino-congrats namin sila dahil throughout the quarantine sobrang naging close kami, magkakaibigan talaga kami and walang toxican na nagaganap sa parehong team, kaya nilapitan namin sila para i-comfort,” said Blacklist’s head coach.

But he wasn’t the only one with high praises for the team. For Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap, this was a moment to motivate his former teammate Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol. The two had been part of Blacklist’s Season 6 roster, before the infamous Kairi-OhMyV33nus + Wise trade.

“Nilapitan ko si Kairi. Kase noong Season 5, ka-team ko siya and lagi kaming nagtatapat sa tournament. Sabi ko, ‘Huwag kang susuko, ituloy mo lang,'” said Blacklist’s EXP laner.

Even the MVP of the M3 World Championship, the Filipino sniper himself, Kiel “OHEB” Soriano, gave the Filipino Hedgehogs a heartwarming message.

“Lumapit ako, niyakap ko silang lahat at sinabi ko, ‘Maganda yung ipinakita niyo, walang natalo sa atin,'” said the gold laner.

As for Salic “Hadji” Imam? He simply said "Nice game," while acknowledging his friendship with Onic PH.

“Kaibigan din namin sila,” he said.

Hadji also spoke about what this world championship meant to his career.

“Ako sobrang saya ko kase ang tagal ko na sa pro scene e, tapos naisip ko dati na di ko alam kung magcha-champion ako eh,” said the Season 8 MVP.

