Blacklist wants Estes, genderbend design for Mobile Legends' champ skin

BLACKLIST International has cemented their legacy of being one of the greatest teams in MLBB history — perhaps even better than EVOS Legends in M1 and Bren Esports in M2.

And if there's one hero that led to their resurgence in Season 7, it would have to be the Estes.

The Moon Elf King has been a staple of Blacklist's signature 'UBE' strategy due to his AOE healing, allowing the Codebreakers to stretch out teamfights in their favor.

Heck, teams are even forced to ban the Estes, as unleashing him would ultimately spell their doom.

So when Kiel "OHEB" Soriano was asked on which hero should have a special M3 Champion skin, he had no hesitations on his answer: “I want to choose Estes because it has been the trademark of Blacklist International since Season 7.”

Genderbend design for champ skin? Blacklist captain speaks

As the winning team, Blacklist International can decide which hero sould have a championship skin. Estes was certainly one of the choices in the post-finals interview.

As for the potential design of the hero Moonton will roll out? Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna reveals an interesting option, centered on his LGBTQ+ persona.

“Actually I thought of this many times. I’ve always wanted to see a male hero with a female hero skin, like, for example, Mathilda with genderbend skin." he said.

His answer might finally convince Moonton to pursue a genderbend design, which was once rumored back in 2020 with Harith.

And if an Estes skin will be released, it would mark the first time that a support hero gets a World Championship special skin, as the previous versions were centered on Harith and Lancelot.

