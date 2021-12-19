OHEB as Cardo, V33nus 'crownededed': The best reactions to Blacklist's victory

IF THE Codebreakers displayed a cool, composed dismantling of their rivals Onic PH at the M3 world championships, Twitter was anything but, as legions of fans and netizens pushed the team’s hashtag #BreakTheCode to the top of the Twitter trending charts.
Similarly, #BringHomeTheCrowd and ‘Go Blacklist’ also trended as Game 4 of the series sweep kicked off. OHEB, as well, who was crowned as series MVP, was also a Twitter favorite as fans praised the FIlipino sniper.
Live viewers of the finals’ Tagalog broadcast climbed to 245,000 at the dying minutes of Game 4, when Blacklist’s victory was all but assured.
Check out some of the most explosive posts!
Ilang crown 'to???
In a tweet from January, Blacklist CALLED IT
Pingris, inaabangan na namin
Portions of Blacklist winnings will go to victims of Typhoon Odette
What a team
OHEB was unstoppable
He was also Cardo Dalisay
Blacklist boss Alodia cheering for her team live!
Boss Tryke breaks it down
Sh1nboo’s comeback also got a pop
