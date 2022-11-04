Blacklist International dominates MPL-PH S10 mythical five

THE BLACKLIST LEGACY lives on as majority of its members receive Team of the Season accolades. The announcements were officially revealed by the MPL Philippines.

Regular Season MVP Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna headlined the team. No surprise there, given how her shotcalling and her return to the main stage has propelled Blacklist to one of the biggest turnarounds, from a Season 9 disaster to a champion and M4 representative afterwards.

Then there's her partner Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, who revolutionized the jungle role in Season 10 with his string of heroes, especially his surprise Valentina pick in the grand finale against ECHO PH.

Hadji, Edward of Blacklist also make up mythical five

The other members from Blacklist that made the list included Week 7 MVP, Salic "Hadji" Imam, and Playoff MVP Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap.

Both made significant strides with the return of the V33Wise tandem. Hadji forged a strong partnership with V33nus throughout the season, while Edward became a clutch factor, especially in the finals.

Unfortunately for Blacklist Agents, not everyone made the list. Kiel "Oheb" Soriano didn't make it in the mythical five as Bren Esports' Marco "Super Marco" Requitano was chosen in the gold lane spot.

Marco was crucial for Bren's resurgence especially in the playoffs together with rookie stalwarts Kyle "KyleTzy" Sayson and Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo. The former even bagged the rookie of the season awards.

But besides winning the award, each member will receive $500 (around P29,000).

Other notable names for team of the season

While these players definitely deserved the accolades, we think these players were also certainly in the running.

The "Tzys," Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno and KyleTzy could have been frontrunners in the jungle role. The former managed to show a massive level of improvement by integrating tank jungler heroes in his arsenal while the latter was able to overcome his rookie status to topple the MPL status quo.

But against Wise's revolutionary methods, it would be difficult to replace him.

Meanwhile, Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera made leaps and bounds in Season 10, and he could've been the finals MVP had ECHO won the finals against Blacklist International. He even displayed a high level of maturity this season.

Then there's Duane "Kelra" Pillas who managed to make a name during the regular season. It could be argued that he might make a breakthrough had he went deeper into the playoffs.

