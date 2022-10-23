Dogie, V33nus, Coach Panda, Ribo, and more headline MPL's Hall of Legends

THE MUCH AWAITED first iteration of the Hall of Legends is officially out, as 10 members were officially announced to be part of the most prestigious group in Mobile Legends Esports. Ten? Make that 11. The Hall of Legends also added one honorary member. Who would that be? Anyway, let's take a look at the 11 members that were included in the HOL. These were based on the main pillars: strength, contribution, and legacy. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Ch4knu

From his iconic jaw dropping setups, one can never ignore the impact of Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog in the scene. There's a reason why he is called as "Ch4kmamba" as he has the killer instinct in clutch situations due to his surprising initiation plays.

In fact fans would always laud Ch4knu as the setup artist who makes the most difficult plays look easy.

Dogie

While many would consider Setsuna "Akosi Dogie" Ignacio as an influencer or content creator, one can never ignore his role as a foundation in the MPL-PH.

It was him who carried the banner during the infancy stages of the scene, where he managed and coached Aether Main en route to their era of dominance.

And even when Aether was acquired by Bren, Dogie looked for ways to further contribute in the scene. Nurturing the other side of the Aether squad, and eventually Nexplay, were signs that Dogie's passion for the game has inspired the next generation.

KarlTzy

Before there was Duane "Kelra" Pillas and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno was the first child prodigy. Who would've thought that teenage sensation would eventually bring honor to the Philippines during the 2019 SEA Games and the M2 World Championship? He even influenced the scene with his Lancelot, creating Bren's signature world championship skin.

Through his explosive engagements (and some noteworthy banter) Karl became a major attraction for players who aspire to becoming a highlight-reel player.





OhMyV33nus

Ever since her arrival on the scene, Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna has not only broken the code, but also barriers.

She became an inspiration for LGBTQ+ members and also for Rafaela and Estes users who were once a laughingstock in pub matches.

And no one never deny her impact in the Celestial Palace as the Queen's leadership has established one of the most dominant teams in MLBB history.

Coach Panda

While it can be argued that Dogie could be the first MPL coach with how he helped Aether Main, it can't be denied that Coach Brian "Panda" Lim was the first to formalize the coaching role.

Coach Panda's arrival in ArkAngel proved that a devoted coach can help an average team become championship contenders. From barely moving the needle in Season 2, ArkAngel became champions in Season 3.

Eventually other teams realized the significance of coaches, and teams started investing more on getting tacticians and motivators.

Pheww

Only a handful of players could brag that they have lasted for 10 seasons. Kyle Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel is one of them. Given his vast experience, he is branded as the "Idol ng mga Kids."

From his marksman skills in Cignal Ultra to his support play with Bren Esports, Pheww has seen through a lot of shifts in the scene, making him the ideal icon for aspiring pro players.



Rafflesia

Christian "Rafflesia" Fajura has always been a player that has enjoyed being under the spotlight. Remember back in Season 4, when the camera operators seemed charmed by his random facial expressions? Or how about that time when he became an action star in ECHO PH's roster reveal video? Or that time when he evolved into Mang Kepweng?

But it wasn't only behind the scenes where the Intersection would make his mark. Rafflesia has been the architect of some of the most iconic plays in MLBB history. From his clutch arrival play in the finals of Season 4 to the Feeding Diggie strategies, one can never ignore Rafflesia's game changing ways.





Ribo

Carlito "Ribo" Ribo Jr. has accomplished a lot in his career. As one of the most decorated players and also one of the most flexible players, there's a reason why fans would often call him the MPL-PH's GOAT.

Just by looking at the highlights of prime Ribo, one will understand why fans and even coaches have lauded his overall impact. From flexing numerous heroes and bombarding his foes, fans have witnessed how Doc Ribo solves every diagnosis.

Wise

The utility jungler remains to be one of the most revolutionary roles in Mobile Legends and it was Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario who made the once-frowned upon antic into one of the most groundbreaking tactics in the scene.

Who would've thought that Barats, Hylos, Johnson, Fredrinn, and even Guineverre could be used as jungle heroes, especially with the common belief that high damage dealers should be the main priority?

Eventually, other teams started to use tank junglers in the scene, further expanding our tactical horizons.

YellyHaze

Half man, half amazing: the perfect nickname for Jeniel "YellyHaze" Bata-anon, who lit up the scene during his early days with Aether Main/Bren Esports.

Similar to Pheww, Haze was able to last for 10 straight seasons, with multiple rosters benefiting from his experience and also from his humility. It was though Haze's efforts that gave Omega Esports their world series run and Nexplay their surprising fourth place Season 8 finish.

HONORARY INDUCTEE: MANJEAN FALDAS

Surprise! Surprise! Yes, players and coaches are the ones who were supposed to get the nod in the Hall of Legends, but the MPL threw a curve ball by introducing one of the most renowned voices and shoutcasters in the scene, Manjean Faldas, into the mix. By watching Legacies Episode 4, one can learn a lot from the sacrifices that he endured as well as the words of wisdom from the theater actor turned shoutcaster, which would explain why he is always at the main stage.

