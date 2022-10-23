Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    MVP Edward: Agents praise man of many monikers for swaggy Benedetta play

    by spin.ph staff
    1 Hour ago
    undefined

    TO EQUALIZE the grand finals, Blacklist International’s Edward Jay “Edward” Dapadap delivered the goods in Game 4. The Codebreakers stomped ECHO PH with a 22-6 win, with Edward etching a 5-1-8 statline in a signature Benedetta masterclass that tied the series up.

    From there, Blacklist International’s momentum was unstoppable. When the dust cleared and Blacklist was definitively declared the winner, 4-2, Edward also secured the Finals MVP plum.

    It was a well-deserved honor for the man of many nicknames, said fans on Twitter as “Finals MVP”, “#BreakTheCode”, “Valentina”, and even “Hadji” trended mightily on the social media network. Many also argued that Salic “Hadji” Imam and Danerie “Wise” del Rosario also equally deserved the honor. Let’s look at some Agent tweets!

      All the praise for Edward

      Let’s not forget Hadji’s series heroics

      Hall of Legend inductee Wise also entered the MVP conversation

