Blacklist’s main five makes the cut in final IESF Mobile Legends roster

AFTER THREE grueling days where both Maharlika Esports and Blacklist International clashed to determine who will end up in the national pool for the 14th World Esports Championships in Bali, Indonesia, the final lineup has finally been decided.

Coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza and the rest of Sibol have announced that the main five members of Blacklist International — Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, Salic "Hadji" Imam, Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap, and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano — will be part of the national team.

To support them are two of Maharlika's standouts, midlaner Kenneth Carl "Yue" Tadeo and jungler Joshua Kyle "Jade" Villarde.

“One dream, one team, one Sibol,” said the national team, much beleaguered over the past week as fans questioned their combine system for the national player pool.

As in the SEA Games, Sibol has indicated that their IGNs will be the country’s code PHI, followed by their last name.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Will the IESF event affect both teams?

Having two new members in the team will certainly be a challenge for Coach BON CHAN, knowing that he has to incorporate their playstyle with the main five.

But besides the usual chemistry problems, Blacklist will also have to juggle the workload that they'll have to face in Season 10 and also the IESF campaign. The 10th Season is crucial for the Codebreakers as it is their ticket to defend their World Championship trophy while the IESF will serve as their duty towards their country.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But it's not only the MPL squad who will be affected as Maharlika might lose key members in scrimmages and even in upcoming amateur tournaments.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.