Why Sibol reverted back to the combine system

QUESTIONS currently surround the IESF qualifiers combine between Blacklist International and Maharlika Esports, with many arguing that the ones who won the Sibol qualifiers during the SEA Games should also be chosen for the IESF and Asian Games.

However, the Philippines Esports Organization (PeSO) sees the importance of nurturing the amateur scene in the country.

During the Sibol Thanksgiving press conference, Sibol general manager Leo Andrew “Jab” Escutin expressed his optimism about the IESF qualifiers.

“We want the amateur teams to be very active. One of the things we found out, especially during the IESF qualifiers, is that we’re very happy with how the results turned out. It showed us that we have a lot of really good talent, not just only in the professional scene but even in the amateur scene, which means on the Sibol side, we will not be afraid of being represented,” said Escutin, speaking to the media.

Continue reading below ↓

During the IESF MLBB PH qualifiers, amateur teams like Euphoria Esports and Maharlika were able to shock the community with their performances, the former stunning Blacklist International with a resounding Game 1 win, while the latter defeated one of ECHO PH’s IESF rosters to reach the finals.

With their performances comes an opportunity for Sibol to tap into the potential of these up-and-coming teams, especially when the professionals are unavailable.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“The professional teams can be busy with their own thing like the MPL, because eventually things will clash," said Jab. "But the good thing about the Philippine scene right now is that we have an abundance of talent that can definitely represent the Philippines in the international stage and that is one way to continually grow the amateur scene."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sibol sees untapped potential of amateurs

One of the biggest topics in social media right now centers on whether it would be best if the national team will consist of a mixture of talents or an entire team representing the Philippines.

Continue reading below ↓

In 2019, the pioneer national team consisted of star players coming from different teams, while the 2022 version only featured Blacklist International members.

The IESF qualifiers, as we have seen, went back to its original roots of fielding players from different teams.

Sibol head coach Ralph Andrei “Leathergoods” Llabre explained why the national team selection reverted back to the original format.

“Noong unang beses na nagkaroon ng esports, naging ganito rin yung ginawa natin. It’s just that for Vietnam, the circumstance was different for us because of COVID. So ngayon na naging available ulit yung option na yun para sa atin, we opened it up once again,” said the former MLBB analyst.

“Pagdating kase sa qualifiers we open up to everybody para maging fair siya sa lahat. Kahit ikaw yung number one player sa mundo, sasali ka ng combine. We all know in esports to be number 1 is simply not just playing one good game but being consistent all throughout."

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Escutin pointed out the nature of esports revolves around a changing meta, which explains their decision to shift their system.

“I want to make sure that we reset it every time because unlike conventional sports, esports is very meta heavy. So, a few months and a patch here and there will definitely change the landscape. So, we really want to open it up to the entire country before the event. So, let’s say whoever is successful last time may not be successful this time. That’s true in esports.

“Also, aside from that we want to open it up every time so that the community becomes invigorated, and that amateurs specifically right now are up in notice that they always have an opportunity to be a part of the national team. That will always be a part of our foundation in making decisions.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.