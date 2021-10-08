Quiccs follows through with second Adidas sneaker collab for the year

AFTER designing his own Harden Vol. 5 in patriotic colors, local artist Juanito “Quiccs” Maiquez drops his own take on the adidas Forum Low.

If the Quiccs x Harden Vol. 5 ‘Manila Heritage’ was a brash artistic statement, Quiccs tones it down to a simple red and white colorway for the retro re-release of an ‘80s classic.

This is the first time a Filipino has designed an adidas Originals shoe.

“Since the beginning of this partnership, I have said how I would like to be able to show and inspire other people that through passion, patience and hard work, one can build their dreams into a reality,” said the toy designer and graphic artist in a statement.

Quiccs added: “‘Earning my stripes’ was an opportunity I only used to dream of, and now I am living it, and I am honored to share with my fellow Filipinos— and the rest of the world— an iconic adidas Originals silhouette featuring a design that was a product of my passion and creativity.”

Take a look at the Quiccs Forum

“Earning my stripes” becomes literal in his take on a Three Stripes icon. His signature crossbones and TEQ63 marks make their appearance on the shoe (most strikingly, on a gold metal deubre in front of the laces), while the lines “It was all a dream” and “01.21.20” (the date Quiccs began partnering up with adidas) are also scrawled along the surface.

The sneaker’s straps also come in three interchangeable designs for even more options.

The Quiccs Forum will be available in adidas.com.ph, the adidas App, and select real-world stores on October 15. It will retail for P6,500.

