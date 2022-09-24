After two seasons, Bren Esports is back to MPL playoffs with win over RSG

MIDWAY through Week 8 of the MPL-PH, Bren Esports and the defending MPL and MSC champions RSG Philippines were slowly inching their way towards their playoff spots.

At the close of their faceoff, both teams managed to secure their coveted slots. But for Bren, it was arguably a much sweeter victory. Bren needed a series win, and they managed to pull through in a grueling 2-1 victory over RSG.

This marks the return of Bren in the playoffs since Season 7. Meanwhile, both TNC and Nexplay EVOS are eliminated.

How Bren secured their playoffs spot

Game 1 saw Bren select a massive AOE lineup courtesy of Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo’s Atlas and Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel’s Kadita. However, what made the difference in the match was Marco “SUPER MARCO” Requitano’s Melissa.

While the Raiders were able to weather the storm of the AOE combo of Owgwen and Pheww, they were left in the dust by SUPER MARCO’s Melissa. At the early game, his mechanical skills overwhelmed the Raiders, even eliminating the dual threat from Dylan “Light” Catipon and Dexter “Exort” Martinez.

RSG could only find an opening when Light landed a perfect Wild Charge play, but the follow-up options from RSG were limited due to the Melissa factor.

From the 12th minute onwards, SUPER MARCO was a major threat that RSG couldn’t contain, despite some valiant efforts which included a stalwart defensive play from Clarence Jay “Kousei” Camilo.

As Bren rode their momentum from their Game 1 victory, they suffered in Game 2 as they were given a taste of their own medicine by the AOE barrage from Light and Exort. RSG’s win meant that the Raiders secured their playoff spot.

It all came down to the decider, with Bren only needing the win the game to finally secure their slot. They were able to select Atlas and combine him with a surprise midlane Bane pick from Pheww.

RSG was left humbled by the Bane and Atlas combo in most clashes. Even when the Raiders had the opportunity to gun down key threats like SUPER MARCO and Kyle "KyleTzy" Sayson, Bren managed to weather the storm.

The mobility brought by Kyle's Benedetta and the slowing presence from the Melissa pick also limited any room for engagement.

RSG tried desperately to fight back, but in the end it was Bren who won the final game and secured their playoff spot.

