KarlTzy trounces former teammate FlapTzy in ECHO sweep of Bren

WHILE MANY looked forward to the ‘Tzy’ battle between Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno and Michael “KyleTzy” Sayson, the ECHO vs. Bren matchup in Week 6 started a reunion where KarlTzy faced against his former teammate, David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon.

And just like in the previous matchup, it was KarlTzy who had the final say as ECHO PH swept Bren Esports 2-0, ending their four game win streak.

How ECHO dissected Bren Esports

Bren Esports went didn’t hesitate to go all out at the early to mid-stages of the game, all thanks to their Chou and Mathilda combo from Vincent “JOY BOY” De Guzman and Dale “Stowm” Vidor. While these two would aggressively try to control the game, in teamfights Bren looked dangerous as Jomari “Jowm” Pingol would burst down any sudden entrances from KarlTzy.

In order to deal with Bren’s antics, ECHO responded with key tactical decisions.

Tristian “Yawi” Cabrera marshalled JOY BOY to limit his engagements. Then Sanford “SanFord” Vinuya served as a punching bag, absorbing the damage from Bren’s key threats.

But it didn’t just end there as Bren would fight their way to secure the Lord. By the time its HP was about to deplete, Frederic Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales set his sights on the backlines to lessen the aggression from the Yellowjackets, allowing KarlTzy to secure the objectives.

In every clash, there was always the looming threat from Jowm’s Beatrix, and ECHO would use their extreme mobility to burst them down. With a Claude, Lylia, and Fanny combo, ECHO had the pieces to surprise the Beatrix and force Jowm to immediately pop his burst, allowing ECHO to provide the follow-up, eliminate the gold laner, and ultimately take Game 1.

Bren realized the need to change their antics as they tried to deny KarlTzy's Fanny play with an extreme crowd control lineup. The Yellowjackets made a surprise Moskov play to deny the cable launching assassin.

Initially, it proved its wonders as the spears he deployed would provide the vision for the team, which could potentially set up a combo for JOY BOY and Stowm.

And in numerous attempts, the ECHO Express would stumble from the Wild Charge and Rough Waves combo from Bren's support duo.

To make matters worse, the Orcas were overwhelmed by the attack speed from Jowm's Moskov, who was able to rack up key items.

It seemed ECHO PH was doomed to fall, unable to deal with Bren's continuous knock up damage.

But at the 24th minute, ECHO PH had a secret plan up their sleeves. With SanFord setting his sights on the Lord, three members from ECHO were hiding inside the bush, near the base.

In the end, Bren's lead evaporated as ECHO swarmed the inhibitor, a cheesy yet genius way to sweep the rising team.

