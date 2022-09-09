Vengeful RSG PH sweeps Barangay Omega

IN THEIR previous matchup, it was Omega Esports who served up their vengeance as they ended their losing skid against RSG Philippines with a dominant sweep.

In the opening match of Season 10's back half, however, the Raiders turned the tables as they swept aside Omega, 2-0.

RSG PH vs Omega Esports recap

Previously, RSG had been overwhelmed by a newly forged Omega squad. But Game 1 of today's match showed a different side of the Raiders.

From the get go, the Raiders went all out in moving around the map and pressuring the sidelanes. Omega tried to respond, but the flicker play from Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo allowed him to escape a four-man barrage from Barangay Omega.

Then, as the match progressed, the Raiders took control. Against Dylan “Light” Catipon’s Lolita, Omega struggled to secure the Turtles and early Lords. To make matters worse, Nathzz distracted the team as he soaked up a lot of damage, allowing the Raiders to secure key objectives.

RSG’s tanky lineup also paid dividends in teamfights. Even with Duane “Kelra” Pillas’ damage outburst with his Beatrix, he struggled to land a kill on Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto, thanks to the hero's toughness. Plus, the crowd control from Light’s Lolita stopped Kelra from landing the finishing touches.

Eventually Omega was forced to concede Game 1.

The Raiders maintained their gameplan in Hand 2, with Nathzz once again serving as a pest. He would invade the jungle and charge towards the base, as his teammates fight for the the early Turtle.

Omega appeared vulnerable to RSG’s composition. Light would counter Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui’s Fanny, then Arvie “Aqua” Antonio’s Valentina would threaten Mico “Mikko” Tabangay’s Chou, while Nathzz himself as a tanky machine that couldn’t be bursted down.

Kelra tried to go for the split push to keep his team alive, but RSG capitalized on the suddenly shorthanded team.

As Kelra tried to rejoin goodteammates, Light was constantly setting his sights on him. Together with EMANN and Nathzz, he weakened the primary damage option of Barangay Omega.

In the end, RSG swept their rivals.

