COLUMN: Ray of hope for Ancajas, brutal loss for Bornea

MINNEAPOLIS - To paraphrase MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons: "When you fight the best of the best, you lose some and you win some."

That pretty much summed up the Filipino boxing adventure at the famed The Armory on Saturday night (Sunday morning in Manila) here in Minneapolis.

Jerwin Ancajas had an ecstatic, dominating victory while Jade Bornea, standing on the precipice of a coronation, absorbed a brutal, agonizing TKO defeat.

Ancajas, making his debut at bantamweight, slowly and methodically dispatched an overwhelmed Wilner Soto en route to a TKO at the 2:41 mark of the fifth round.

Using a stiff right jab that he consistently followed with thudding body shots, the 31-year old Ancajas broke down the cagey Columbian who offered only minor resistance after feeling the Filipino's power in the second round.

Ancajas improved to 34-3-2 with 23 knockouts while the 32-year old Soto continued to spiral at 22-13.

"Feel ni Jerwin po tama lang sa kanya ang 138 pounds sa fight day po. Hindi siya pagod at nandoon po ang lakas," Ancajas' coach and manager Joven Jimenez told SPIN.ph of his fighter's transition from super flyweight to bantamweight.

NO REST FOR THE WEARY

A hard-earned victory usually comes with some well-deserved down time. That, however, won't be the case for Jerwin and Joven who will stay in the US instead of flying back home.

"Stay lang po kami sa Las Vegas. Deretso na sa Japan," Jimenez revealed.

The reference to Japan is Jerwin's next mission, a potential title challenge against WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue, the brother of one "Monster" named Naoya Inoue.

So that's how quickly Ancajas' fortunes have changed. After enduring a two-fight losing spell, he has lined himself beautifully for another shot at a world championship.

Sadly, Jade Bornea failed to chart a similarly happy fate.

Despite putting on a gallant effort, the 28-year old Bornea fell short in his bid to wrest the IBF super flyweight diadem at the hands of Fernando Martinez, who forced a stoppage at the 29 second mark of the 11th round.

Employing a stiff, educated jab, Bornea dicated the tempo early on, holding off the Argentinean with body shots and upper cuts. He followed his corner's instructions well and weaved in and out of danger while still scoring points.

BUT A BUSTED RIGHT EAR LOBE BROKE A CLOSE ENCOUNTER WIDE OPEN.

"I definitely saw the injury in the ear. The inflammation was nothing like I've seen before. I hit him with a left hook and it popped, exploded. I think he's really hurt. That's when I just kept going at the ear and trying to finish this fight. I kept on going for blood like a shark on a mission," Martinez said through an interpreter.

Besides some blood loss, Bornea also sustained a dent in his previously unbeaten record which dropped to 16-1 with 12 kayoes. He is expected to dip in the ratings and lose his No. 1 status in the IBF rankings.

But with the fight he showed, the grace and courage under fire, endeared Bornea to the fans. Promoters love that grit and Jade should be back on track before long.

One night in Minneapolis. A tale of two Filipino fighters

Jerwin shone. Jade's star fell, hopefully temporarily.

Bittersweet.