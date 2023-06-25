Jerwin Ancajas knocks out Colombian foe in fifth round

JERWIN Ancajas made a successful foray as a super-bantamweight after knocking out Wilner Soto of Colombia in their eight-round fight on Saturday at the Armory, Minneapolis (Sunday, Manila time).

The former Filipino world champion connected on two crunching body shots that sent his Colombian foe on his knee and failed to beat the count, giving Ancajas a fifth round knockout win in his first fight at 122.

The 31-year-old Ancajas, the former IBF super-flyweight champion, raised his record to 34-3-2 with 23 KOs.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN