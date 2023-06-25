Fernando Martinez smashes up Jade Bornea ear, wins by stoppage in 11th

JADE Bornea lost a bloody battle against Fernando Martinez and failed to wrest the IBF super-flyweight crown on Saturday at the Armory in Minneapolis (Sunday, Manila time).

Martinez took control late in the fight, leaving Bornea with a bloodied earlobe in the ninth round.

See Jerwin Ancajas knocks out Colombian foe in fifth round

Referee Charlie Fitch eventually waved off the fight at the 29-second mark of the 11th round.

Martinez, who went down on both knees with his two arms raised in triumph after the fight was finally stopped, successfully retained the 115lb title which he won by dethroning another Filipino in Jerwin Ancajas.

PHOTO: Jhay Otamias

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN