Uratex Dream proud to fly the flag in Thailand 3x3 super league

AFTER conquering the local front, Uratex Dream is flying the flag overseas.

And its latest foray? The 3x3 Basketball Thai Super League this June 1 to 5 at Central Ayutthaya.

"Itong mga ganitong international tournaments are very high level. So we'd just like to represent the country well and Philippine women's basketball well," said team owner Peachy Medina.

Uratex Dream is no stranger to success, having won two crowns in the WNBL 3x3.

But international tournaments are a different beast, and Medina understands that no matter how hard the task is, the only way for the Filipinas to raise their level of play is to compete against the best in the region.

"We know it will be a fight, but winning will just be a bonus for us. We will raise our level of performance and sana mas gumaling kami and hopefully maka-enter kami sa quarterfinals," said Medina, intent on improving her side's one-win showing in the ABL 3x3 International Champions Cup in Bali last April.

Former Gilas Pilipinas Women staples Tina Deacon and Eunique Chan spearhead the campaign together with Alyssa Villamor and Kaye Pingol.

Uratex Dream was placed in Pool A against Jumpshot of Singapore, NK Bangkok Club of Thailand, and Luang Prabang of Laos. The other Philippine side, Discovery Perlas, is slotted in the other pool.

As tall as the task is, Medina said that it's a challenge worth taking. After all, it's her way of paying it forward and opening up doors that weren't there back when she was still playing.

"Women's basketball has very devoted fans. Minsan pag nagtatawag kami ng pick-up games, marami na ang sumisipot unlike nung time namin na napakahirap bumuo ng teams," said Medina, a member of the RP Youth team back in 1986 and a teammate of coach Haydee Ong.

"It has really gone a long way. So it's really special to me to see the sport that I love being enjoyed and to find people who have the same passion."

Medina hopes to do her part through Uratex.

"Sana we continue to improve para mag-qualify pa kami sa higher competitions," she said. "But for the moment, we want to compete at an elite level and help hype up women's basketball in the Philippines.

"We're already in the WNBL and we're joining international tournaments, so sana in the near future, we can open more doors and give more opportunities to aspiring Pinay ballers."

