Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 27
    Basketball

    Uratex Dream wins second straight crown in WNBL 3x3

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Uratex Dream WNBL 3x3 Feb 26
    Uratex Dream asserts its 3x3 dominance.
    PHOTO: WNBL

    URATEX Dream made it two in a row in the FSD Auto Insurance-WNBL 3x3 2021-2022 season, ruling the second leg with a 20-16 win over Angelis Resort on Saturday at the Hoopla Gym in Muntinlupa City.

    WNBL 3x3 news

    Alyssa Villamor led the Uratex Dream to victory, taking the P15,000 top prize for the team’s second straight title in the women’s 3x3 competition.

    Villamor was named MVP of the second leg where she converted the much-needed offense for Uratex Dream.

    Uratex Dream WNBL 3x3 Feb 26

    Continue reading below ↓

    The Dream entered the semifinals by sweeping Pool A with victories over We Got Next, 21-9; Sureviewd, 21-8; and Boost Basketball Science, 21-7. They survived a nail-biter against Angelis Resort, with Villamor burying the go-ahead lay-up en route to the 20-19 win.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Uratex Dream which is also composed of Tina Deacon, Kaye Pingol, and Angel Anies beat JJD, 22-11, in the semifinals.

    The debuting Angelis Resort squad of Shyvell Love Sigua, Blanche Bahuyan, Jenina Solis, and Bea Pesito settled for second and the P10,000 prize in their league debut.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Angelis Resort finished with a 3-1 record in Pool A after winning over We Got Next, 21-13; Sureviewd, 21-11; and Boost Basketball Science, 21-6. It also beat Uratex Tibay, 21-18, to make it to the semifinals.

      Uratex Tibay of Kat Quimpo, Eunique Chan, Sam Harada, and Ford Grajales placed third in the competition also supported by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Gatorade, Cherrylume, Uratex, Angelis Resort, Surge Fitness and Lifestyle, and GIG Sportswear.

      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Uratex Dream asserts its 3x3 dominance.
      PHOTO: WNBL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again