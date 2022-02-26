Uratex Dream wins second straight crown in WNBL 3x3

URATEX Dream made it two in a row in the FSD Auto Insurance-WNBL 3x3 2021-2022 season, ruling the second leg with a 20-16 win over Angelis Resort on Saturday at the Hoopla Gym in Muntinlupa City.

Alyssa Villamor led the Uratex Dream to victory, taking the P15,000 top prize for the team’s second straight title in the women’s 3x3 competition.

Villamor was named MVP of the second leg where she converted the much-needed offense for Uratex Dream.

The Dream entered the semifinals by sweeping Pool A with victories over We Got Next, 21-9; Sureviewd, 21-8; and Boost Basketball Science, 21-7. They survived a nail-biter against Angelis Resort, with Villamor burying the go-ahead lay-up en route to the 20-19 win.

Uratex Dream which is also composed of Tina Deacon, Kaye Pingol, and Angel Anies beat JJD, 22-11, in the semifinals.

The debuting Angelis Resort squad of Shyvell Love Sigua, Blanche Bahuyan, Jenina Solis, and Bea Pesito settled for second and the P10,000 prize in their league debut.

Angelis Resort finished with a 3-1 record in Pool A after winning over We Got Next, 21-13; Sureviewd, 21-11; and Boost Basketball Science, 21-6. It also beat Uratex Tibay, 21-18, to make it to the semifinals.

Uratex Tibay of Kat Quimpo, Eunique Chan, Sam Harada, and Ford Grajales placed third in the competition also supported by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Gatorade, Cherrylume, Uratex, Angelis Resort, Surge Fitness and Lifestyle, and GIG Sportswear.

