    ABL

    Uratex Dream joins ABL 3x3 women's tournament

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Uratex Dream
    Kaye Pingol and Tina Deacon will lead the squad, alongside Sam Harada and Eunique Chan.

    URATEX Dream will be seeing action in the Asean Basketball League 3x3 International Champions Cup set from April 16 to 17 in Bali Indonesia.

    Uratex Dream in ABL 3x3

    Kaye Pingol and Tina Deacon will lead the Uratex Dream squad, with Sam Harada and Eunique Chan also reinforcing the squad coached by Kat Quimpo.

    Uratex Dream, two-time leg champions in the WNBL 3x3, is one of the eight teams in the competition with Jumpshot, Elite, VN Red and Gold, Team Lions, Delhi 3BL, Harimau Malaya, and Lourve Indonesia also entered.

    They are part of Pool A alongside VN Red and Gold, Team Lions, and Lourve Indonesia.

      Uratex Dream will begin its campaign on Saturday against Team Lions at 10:25 a.m., followed by the match-up against VN Red and Gold at 5:20 p.m. They will then close the group stage with a clash against Lourve Indonesia at 9:10 p.m.

      The top two teams in each group will move to the semifinals, and the winners will play in the championship game.

