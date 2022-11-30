Pat Aquino says end of NU streak a sign of progress in women's basketball

AS much as the end of National University's streak saddened Pat Aquino, the former NU coach also sees it as a positive sign that the talent in women's basketball and the other teams are catching up with the Lady Bulldogs.

"Definitely. I've been telling you that for so many years already na I have to be ready every time I step on the court. I make it a point that my girls are prepared, my girls are ready, and I am ready because they're gonna hit me from the side, to the back, to the front, lahat eh," said the Gilas Pilipinas Women program director.

La Salle shockingly ended NU's unbelievable 108-game win streak with a 61-57 overtime win on Nov. 23, bookending the longest win streak in Philippine sports history.

Aquino did not watch the game but has kept tabs on what has gone in the collegiate women's basketball scene and he's glad to witness more and more promising players emerge - and not just from the Lady Bulldogs.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I was watching the games of the UAAP women's and talagang ang daming nag-improve like UST and Ateneo, with Kaycee Dela Rosa who's a rookie playing that kind of basketball. Sila Dindy Medina, sila Tacky Tacatac, Eka Soriano, Jhazmin Joson. There also UP, which for the longest [time] talo pero ngayon nananalo na. Sabi ko, you really have to be ready and prepared for these kind of games," he said.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Still, there's a part of Aquino that is hurting for his former wards.

"It saddened me for the streak to end. Medyo matagal din yun eh, six years and more, the 96-0 that we had, medyo malungkot on my part and the others na nakasama ko pa before na sinasabi na, 'Coach, sayang.' Even the current players who texted me after the game would say, 'Sorry, coach.'," he shared.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Aquino, though reminded them that the job still isn't over, and as much as the Lady Bulldogs' win streak has come to an end, the quest for a seven-peat is still very much alive.

"Sabi ko, 'Don't say sorry. Just focus on kung ano ba yung focus natin.' It's to get the championship again," he said.