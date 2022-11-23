La Salle ends NU Lady Bulldogs' record win streak at 108 games

DE LA SALLE ended the historic winning streak of National University at 108 straight games after a 61-57 win in overtime on Wednesday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Lady Archers, incidentally, were also the last team to beat the Lady Bulldogs in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 76 Finals back in 2013.

PHOTO: UAAP

Fina Tchuido led DLSU with 14 points and 19 rebounds in almost 42 minutes of play, helping the Lady Archers solidify their hold of second place on an 11-2 record.

Charmaine Torres, on the other hand, added 13 markers, six boards, and five assists.

"Well, my girls just wanted it more. They get all the credit today," said DLSU coach Cholo Villanueva.

"They were the ones making the right decisions on defense, they were the ones making the right decisions on offense, they just didn't want to let that ball go from their hands, every time on every possession."

NU forced overtime at 49-all after Mikka Cacho scored on a three to beat the buzzer off a broken play, erasing a late four-point deficit with 2:15 left in regulation.

La Salle raced to a five-point lead in overtime courtesy of Torres' charities, 57-52, but Camille Clarin trimmed the gap to two after a three-pointer, 57-55, with 1:23 to go.

Betina Binaohan scored inside, which was followed up by Lee Sario's insurance free throws that gave the Lady Archers the insurmountable 61-55 advantage.

Annick Edimo Tiky scored the final basket of the game with 27 seconds left, effectively ending the streak that started on July 12, 2014.

Cacho led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring with 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Angel Surada added 11 markers.

NU's once-spotless record is now at 12-1.

Kristine Cayabyab and Camille Clarin had an off-game, combining to score 14 on a poor 5-of-22 shooting from the field.

The scores:

LA SALLE 61 - Tchuido 14, Torres 13, Sario 10, Binaohan 10, De La Paz 7, Jimenez 5, Arciga 2, Ahmed 0.

NU 57 - Cacho 12, Surada 11, Cayabyab 7, Clarin 7, Tiky 6, Pingol 6, Canuto 3, Solis 3, Fabruada 2, Bartolo 0, Betanio 0.

Quarters: 14-12, 32-25, 37-36, 49-49, 61-57.