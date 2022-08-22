UST gains commitment of another ex-PBA player's son in Richi Calimag

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas may have lost Kean Baclaan, but gained another one in return.

Richi Calimag, son of former PBA big man Ricky Calimag, has committed to play for coach Bal David with the Growling Tigers.

He is the young brother of University of the Philippines’ RC Calimag.

David and deputy coach Rodney Santos are currently in California to scout for possible talent during the Fil-Am Nation Summit.

The commitment of Calimag comes at a time the Espana-based school lost the services of Baclaan, who opted to transfer at National University, and high school teammates Gani Stevens and Willie Wilson to University of the East.

Calimag is the second son of a former PBA player that David managed to recruit in his US sojourn after earlier netting Kylle Magdangal, son of 1998 MVP Kenneth Duremdes.

Incidentally, the elder Calimag and Duremdes were teammates at Sta. Lucia and later on, with Coca-Cola where they also got to play together with Santos. Duremdes later coached the Tigers for one-and-a-half seasons.

The young Calimag studies and plays at the Diamond Bar High School in California after previously playing at La Salle Greenhills.

Both Calimag and Magdangal are already eligible to play in the coming UAAP Season 85.

David said Trevor Valera is another prospect UST is eyeing. He is the son of ex-PBA player Boy Valera, a teammate of David during his days with Barangay Ginebra

The US recruitment comes in the heels of landing Malian big man Hinda Mady Tounkara.

The import though won’t be eligible to suit up for the school until next season.

