UST rookie standout Kean Baclaan leaves Tigers for NU Bulldogs

KEAN Baclaan is changing addresses before the start of the UAAP Season 85.

The shifty guard, who made waves in the preseason as a part of University of Santo Tomas, has moved to National University ahead of his rookie season.

The move came as a surprise given the wealth of minutes that Baclaan has gotten with the Growling Tigers. But with him yet to be enrolled in Espana, he can suit up for the Bulldogs come this season.

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.