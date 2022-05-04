UP 'very optimistic' CJ Cansino can play vs La Salle on Friday

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines is still keeping its fingers crossed that CJ Cansino will be fit to play in the do-or-die game against La Salle on Friday.

Maroons coach Goldwin Monteverde said the 6-foot-2 slasher sat out the opener of the UAAP Season 84 Final Four as he heals up from a bone bruise on his right knee.

His status remains the same for the sudden-death match.

"Kay CJ, for now day-to-day kami. Hinihintay pa namin talaga kung ano yung final result ng kanyang injury," said Monteverde on the heels of UP's 83-80 loss to La Salle on Wednesday.

The Diliman side sorely missed the presence of Cansino, who has been averaging 9.3 points on 28-percent shooting from threes, to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18 minutes of play this season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cansino went down at the final 41-second mark of the third quarter during a scramble against Chris Koon last Sunday, clutching his right knee before he was stretchered out of the court. UP went on to win that game over Ateneo, 84-83.

Continue reading below ↓

Against La Salle, Monteverde desperately tried to find a spark off the bench and got solid outings from Gerry Abadiano and Brix Ramos. But the Maroons will need Cansino to beat the Green Archers for a spot in the finals.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The UP coach is positive that Cansino will be back in the fold come Friday.

"We’re very optimistic naman na makabalik siya," Monteverde said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.