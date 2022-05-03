Perasol says CJ Cansino probable for UP’s semis clash vs La Salle

CJ CANSINO remains probable ahead of University of the Philippines’ clash against La Salle in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball Final Four.

UP Fighting Maroons program director Bo Perasol said Cansino’s status will be determined after Tuesday’s practice. The Maroons forward suffered the injury with minutes left in the Maroons’ game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Sunday.

See UP Maroons hold breath as CJ Cansino undergoes MRI on right knee

“Bone bruising and minimal/manageable swelling on the knee,” said Perasol. “He is able to do some movement drills and we will check again later in practice.”

“His ability to practice or play will be decided upon by our medical team and coaching staff. We are still awaiting the official reading of the MRI,” said Perasol.

The Maroons' are still waiting for the medical team's decision on CJ Cansino. PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Cansino was stretched off the court late in the third of their victory over Ateneo on Sunday following a collision. Though he was back on the bench for the fourth quarter, Cansino never returned to the match. He had 11 points.

The second-seed Fighting Maroons need only a win against La Salle to advance into the finals. The Final Four is slated on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.