Schonny Winston barred from joining La Salle in KO game vs Adamson

IN their biggest game of the year, with Season 85 on the line, the La Salle Green Archers didn't want their best player and former leading MVP candidate to be around.

Sources told SPIN.ph the prolific, high-scoring Schonny Winston was told that he "cannot come with the team or sit on the bus and participate" for the knockout game against the Adamson Falcons for the final seat in the Final Four.

La Salle lost the do-or-die match in Winston's absence, 80-76.

Sources bared the big bosses at La Salle feel Winston did not try hard enough to return from an injury and were unhappy about it.

The high-scoring Winston was sidelined since November by a calf strain and has made only cameo appearances for the Green Archers since.

Schonny's dad and trainer, coach Laurian Watkins, said he will shed light on the incident in an interview.

While he was not welcomed at the Mall of Asia to take part in the knockout game against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, Winston came anyway and cheered for his team from the stands with his dad.