Already without Nelle, La Salle plays sans Winston, Phillips vs FEU

LA Salle will be coming in undermanned for its game against Far Eastern University on Wednesday in the UAAP basketball tournament at the MOA Arena.

MVP frontrunner Schonny Winston will sit out the next two games due to a calf injury which would also keep him benched for Saturday's clash against Ateneo.

Michel Phillips just got out of the hospital after a bout with diarrhea and will be rested for Wednesday’s game.



Winston leads the league in scoring with 21.3 points per game, to go with his 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 steals, while Phillips leads the team in rebounds with 10.5 boards alongside his 10.0 points, 2.2 blocks, 1.7 assists, and 1.7 steals.

Raven Cortez will also miss the FEU game after a sprained ankle, while Ice Blanco will also sit the game out due to fever.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Green Archers were already without Evan Nelle, who will serve his one-game suspension in today's game.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.