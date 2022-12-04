Winston insists he suffered torn calf - not a strain as La Salle claims

LA SALLE coach Derrick Pumaren declined to comment on a SPIN.ph report that leading scorer Schonny Winston was barred from joining the Green Archers in the knockout match against Adamson on Sunday.

SPIN.ph sources bared La Salle team officials felt the prolific scorer 'didn’t try hard enough’ to return from his calf injury that limited him to cameo appearances since being sidelined at the start of November.

Winston wasn’t allowed to 'join the squad on the bench' during the knockout game for the final semifinals seat in the UAAP Season 85 which the Green Archers eventually lost to the Adamson Falcons, 80-76.

Winston was seen supporting the team from the stands during the game, but Pumaren declined comment, saying La Salle will come out with its own statement 'in due time.'

“No comment to that, in due time La Salle will release a statement [regarding] that,” Pumaren said.

Winston later retweeted the report, clarifying that he had a torn calf while insinuating that he had to buy tickets just to watch the game.

“Calf strain lol? A torn calf. I will always support my brothers whether I’m allowed on the bench or have to buy tickets to the game. Can’t stop my love for them,” Winston said.

From the looks of it, the issue stemmed from disagreements between Winston and La Salle on the extent of the injury.

LOOK:

La Salle have long claimed that Winston was out with a strained calf, but in a tweet while the game was on going, the high-scoring guard shared that he suffered a torn calf in the first round.

In the same interview, Pumaren stated Winston already got the green light to play, stating: “He was cleared to play without restrictions.”

But in Winston’s tweet, he said that his recovery wasn’t ‘fast enough.’

“Thank you La Salle. I will always be an Archer at heart. Few know but I suffered a torn calf after the first round and been trying to make a recovery ever since,” he said.

“But I guess it wasn’t quick enough. Wish I couldn’t competed [tonight]. Love ya’ll and thanks for the support.”