Nash Racela taking over as coach of Adamson Falcons

NASH Racela is set to make his return to the collegiate scene as he takes over the Adamson men's basketball program.

Spin.ph sources confirmed that the former Blackwater mentor will be handed the reins for the Soaring Falcons program in the buildup for the upcoming UAAP Season 84.

This marks the latest stop for Racela, who returns to the collegiate leagues six years after steering Far Eastern University to the UAAP Season 78 championship in 2015.

He was coming off an unceremonious run in the pros where he called the shots for the Bossing for the past two years, including an ignominious record of 19 straight losses after the team's 0-11 campaign in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

New beginning for Nash

During that time, Racela took on a background role in the amateurs, serving as consultant for his brother Olsen in the Tamaraws camp since 2017.

Tha Adamson job marks a new beginning for Racela as he takes over a young Adamson program which recently lost its leader Jerrick Ahanmisi and coach Franz Pumaren.

Leading the Soaring Falcons are holdovers Jerom Lastimosa, Joem Sabandal, and AP Manlapaz, as well as new recruits that include Joaquin Jaymalin and Roger Syvels delos Reyes.

Racela is also bringing in his former Blackwater deputies Ryan Betia, Gilbert Lao, Rommel Adducul, and Benjie Sipin to be part of his staff at Adamson.

