After Nash Racela, Blackwater dismisses four other coaches

NASH Racela’s departure at Blackwater meant also leaving with other personnel.

Deputy coaches Rommel Adducul, Gilbert Lao, Ryan Betia, and Benjie Sipin were likewise let go by the Bossing management following its parting of ways with Racela early this week.

Of the four, Adducul and Sipin were the longest to serve the franchise. Adducual came late in 2018 yet during the time of former coach Bong Ramos, while Sipin had been with the team when Leo Isaac was still calling the shots for the team.

Ariel Vanguardia has since taken over the job in an interim capacity and had a meeting with Blackwater top brasses led by owner Dioceldo Sy on Tuesday to discuss the team roster and the composition of the coaching staff.

Vanguardia refused to name who will comprise his staff pending an official announcement from the franchise, although he mentioned long-time deputy Tino Pinat as the priority to become his lead deputy.

Ariel Vanguardia takes charge of Blackwater after Nash Racela firing

Vanguardia and Pinat worked together with the Malaysia Westport Dragons in the Asean Basketball League and with the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

He doesn’t want to discuss on the fate of the other deputies such as Aris Dimaunahan, Junjie Ablan, Tylon Darjuan, and Gilas Pilipinas women’s coach Pat Aquino, although a team insider said a possible working re-alignment among the coaches will be made.

The coaching shuffle was effected after Blackwater posted the worst losing record in PBA history by losing 19 consecutive games, dating back from last year’s Philippine Cup all the way to this season’s all-Filipino conference where the Bossing went winless in 11 games.

