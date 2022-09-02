Michael Phillips says D-League campaign stoked winning culture at La Salle

MICHAEL Phillips is elated to see EcoOil-La Salle display its killer instinct to claim the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup crown.

"Coach [Derrick Pumaren] really did a good job of making sure na di kami mawawalan ng focus heading to the game lalo na may mahabang break," he said after La Salle's title-clinching 91-78 Game Three win over Marinerong Pilipino on Wednesday.

"We just made sure we were on top of our game. Yun yung laging sinasabi ni coach: na it doesn’t start today, it doesn’t start at the game. It starts in practice, it starts in film sessions. We’re really trying to add that to our culture."

For the Fil-Am banger, the championship, his first ever in the Philippines, is a testament to the Green Archers' collective drive to achieve glory.

"We know how hard we fought together. Yung mga games like these really brought the team together. We really built our team and learned how to win," said Phillips, who delivered 15 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in the clincher.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But he's also glad that the Green Archers were tested by a feisty Skippers crew - exactly the kind of challenge the team needs in the leadup to the upcoming UAAP Season 85.

Watch Now

"Sobrang saya po lalo na with our team. Just playing with a team like Marinero really challenged us. Masaya ako na everybody in our team, pati yung staff really stepped up to the challenge," he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.