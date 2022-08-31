La Salle clobbers Marinerong Pilipino to clinch D-League crown

ECOOIL-La Salle left nothing to doubt, blasting Marinerong Pilipino, 91-78, to claim the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup crown on Wednesday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Michael Phillips imposed his will down low with 15 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, and three steals as the Green Archers set the tone for the rout with a 21-9 start.

Juan Gomez de Liano willed the Skippers back from a 21-point hole, 74-53, late in the third frame and got to within nine, 77-68, with 5:38 left, but CJ Austria uncorked eight of La Salle's last 12 points to put the game beyond reach.

Schonny Winston paced the Green Archers with 16 points, five boards, five assists, and three steals, Mark Nonoy made three treys for his 15 points off the bench, and Evan Nelle stepped up with 13 points, five rebounds, and five dimes in the clincher.

Schonny Winson and the Archers hold off the Skippers. PHOTO: PBA Images

It was the first crown in the developmental league for the Taft side after joining in the COVID-19 pandemic-cut Aspirants' Cup in 2020.

"As I told the boys kanina, this is part of the program, this is part of the process. If we're gonna bring our A-game, we got to bring it in today's game," said coach Derick Pumaren.

"We got to want it and want it more and the boys showed it."

It's as good of a game as Pumaren could have imagined as La Salle dominated the boards, 55 to 36, while only committing 10 miscues in total.

The Skippers fightback also took a big hit when lead gunner Jollo Go was ejected at the 8:53 mark of the third quarter for throwing a low blow on Ben Phillips.

Gomez de Liano wound up with 30 points, six rebounds, and three assists as Marinerong Pilipino once again suffered a bridesmaid finish.

The scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 91 - Winston 16, M. Phillips 15, Nonoy 15, Nelle 13, Austria 8, Manuel 7, Quiambao 6, Nwankwo 6, B. Phillips 5, Macalalag 0.

Marinerong Pilipino 78 - Gomez de Liano 30, Nocum 18, Gamboa 12, Soberano 7, Manlangit 5, Carino 2, Go 2, Pido 2, Bonifacio 0, Bonsubre 0, Agustin 0.

Quarterscores: 25-19; 51-36; 74-57; 91-78.

