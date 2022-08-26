Fil-Am banger Michael Phillips makes himself available for Gilas callup

ALL the rave in La Salle now has been on how good Kevin Quiambao was for Gilas Pilipinas.

But there's one more big man who's just waiting for that call from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) as he hopes to give the national team a viable inside presence in the future.

Michael Phillips said that he's always ready for whatever opportunity comes his way, and the national team is no exception.

Michael Phillips on Gilas call-up

"Syempre po, yun po ang dream," said the 6-foot-8 banger, who already has his Philippine passport in tow and is eligible to be a local if ever he gets the invite.

"Being a Filipino, kahit hindi ako lumaki rito, that's the dream. And if given a chance, I will definitely be excited to play."

Phillips, 20, has been steady in making his presence felt for the Green Archers since his arrival and has already got a Mythical Team nod in his rookie season back in UAAP Season 84.

Continue reading below ↓

And with Justine Baltazar now gone in Taft, Phillips is definitely the center of attention for the Green Archers as evidenced by their performance in the preseason.

Phillips posted 9.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 0.8 assists, and 0.8 steals for La Salle in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup and hiked those numbers to 11.2 points on 49-percent shooting, to go with 10.3 boards, 2.3 blocks, 1.7 assists, and 1.4 steals in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But as impressive as his current showing is, Phillips chooses to stay on the present all while making himself available whenever that Gilas callup comes.

"For now, focus ako sa La Salle and sa college career ko. Naka-focus ako every game para sa amin," he said with the UAAP Season 85 just around the corner.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.