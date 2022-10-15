Pumaren glad to see real La Salle show up vs FEU after shock loss to UE

LA Salle coach Derick Pumaren on Saturday said that the Green Archers' 81-74 shock loss against University of the East last Wednesday was a reminder that they should take every game seriously.

Pumaren on lessons from La Salle loss to UE

"I just wanted them to let them think of what happened. That's what I told them this afternoon, didn't do much pre-game talk, it's more of talking to them, telling them, making them realize things," Pumaren said.

"If you want to be in the top teams, if you want to be a champion-caliber team, we cannot choose games."

La Salle took Pumaren's advice to come out "smoking" all too well, stifling the still winless FEU, 87-70, at the Mall of Asia Arena, improving to 3-2.

The Green Archers led by as many as 31 points through an effective team effort, dishing out 29 assists on 30 made field goals.

Schonny Winston, who led the La Salle charge in the absence of Mark Nonoy and Michael Phillips, agreed with his coach's sentiments.

"To an extent, it was a reality check for our team. It was more so that you can't take anyone lightly, and you have to compete," rued Winston, who had 23 points on top of 14 rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

"Every team can come at you, any team can come out here and beat you at any night," he continued. "Teams are so good this go-around, and you're gonna have to come out and battle every night and be prepared for a dogfight."

