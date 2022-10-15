Archers bounce back as Tams go 0-5 for worst start in Final Four era

LA Salle condemned Far Eastern University to the school's worst start in the Final Four era with an 87-70 beatdown in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Not even the absences of Michael Phillips and Mark Nonoy could hinder the Green Archers from this 17-point mauling as Schonny Winston took over and put the squad on his back with 23 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

His fiery hands helped La Salle jump to an early 16-4 start as it built a 25-point halftime lead, 50-25, that grew to its biggest at 31 points, 66-35, after a Joaqui Manuel layup at the 4:12 mark of the fourth quarter.

L-Jay Gonzales led the way as FEU got to within 15 points, 81-66, in the last four minutes of the game, but Kevin Quiambao made timely hits including an emphatic jam to deny that late rally.

Kevin Quiambao and the Archers get a big win after a heartbreaking loss. . PHOTO: UAAP

Quiambao registered 16 points, eight boards, four assists, and one steal as the Green Archers redeemed themselves after their shock 81-74 loss to University of the East.

"We really have to come back, bounce back today after that loss last Wednesday. We did not take care of things last Wednesday, but it was a really good bounce back today. I was telling the guys that I expect them to come out smoking this afternoon," said coach Derick Pumaren.

Manuel added 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists, as Evan Nelle had a season-best 12 assists to go with his eight points, six boards, and six steals.

FEU suffered its fifth straight loss, a new low after a 0-4 start in UAAP Season 69 in 2006.

Gonzales had 16 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and five steals in the sorry defeat.

The scores:

La Salle 87 - Winston 23, Quiambao 16, Manuel 14, Nelle 8, Austria 7, Nwankwo 6, Estacio 5, Cortez 4, B. Phillips 2, Abadam 2.

FEU 70 - Gonzales 16, Sajonia 15, Sleat 12, Torres 10, Bagunu 8, Tchuente 3, Tempra 2, Ona 2, Anonuevo 1, Celzo 1, Alforque 0, Sandagon 0.

Quarterscores: 18-10; 50-25; 74-49; 87-70.

