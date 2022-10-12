Paranada catches fire as UE Warriors claim La Salle scalp

KYLE Paranada went supernova anew as University of the East pulled off a mammoth upset over La Salle, 81-74, in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The second-year guard fired 13 points in the final six minutes, including the go-ahead jumper and the amazing circus shot that led to a dagger three-point play in the last 34.9 as the Red Warriors claimed the scalp of the Green Archers.

Paranada compiled 20 points on 3-of-9 shooting from deep, six assists, three rebounds, and three steals as UE evened its record to 2-2 (win-loss) - halfway to matching their win total for the past two seasons, where the Warriors went 4-10 and 0-14, respectively.

It was also the Red Warriors' first win over the Green Archers since their 89-88 victory back in Sept. 14, 2019 courtesy of Rey Suerte's clutch three.

La Salle saw its two-game win streak snapped as it fell to 2-2 as the Green Archers went sent crashing back to earth just days after their first win in half a decade against archrival Ateneo.

"We all know the last time na nanalo yata ang UE vs La Salle is a long, long time ago, how many years ago na," said Warriors coach Jack Santiago.

"Ginawa namin lahat ng magagawa namin to beat La Salle. Of course sabi ko nga, just follow my instructions whatever happens. We stuck to the plan for the first to the last quarter and thankful ako na nag-respond ang mga bata."

Paranada was crucial to the Red Warriors flipping the script, clawing back from an eight-point hole, 67-59, midway through the payoff period by limiting the Green Archers to just seven points for the remainder of the game.

His brother Nikko Paranada also did his share, scoring 18 points built on four treys, as Luis Villegas did damage with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double in the UP conquest.

Schonny Winston also saw his 26-point eruption get doused even after putting up 12 points in the third frame. He also grabbed nine rebounds, four steals, and three assists.

Kevin Quiambao also collected 15 points and six rebounds in the shock defeat.

The Scores:

UE 81 - K. Paranada 20, N. Paranada 18, Villegas 16, Stevens 8, Payawal 7, Sawat 5, Alcantara 3, Guevarra 2, Abatayo 2, Antiporda 0, Beltran 0, Remogat 0.

LA SALLE 74 - Winston 26, Quiambao 15, Estacio 7, Austria 6, Cortez 6, B. Phillips 5, Abadam 4, M. Phillips 3, Nwankwo 2, Manuel 0, Macalalag 0.

Quarters: 16-16, 34-36, 51-56, 81-74.

