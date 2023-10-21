Kean Baclaan on third quarter heroics for NU: 'Superstar ako eh'

WHEN the going gets tough, Kean Baclaan proved that he's definitely the man.

In what turned out to be a spirited comeback win for the NU Bulldogs after a lackluster first half, Baclaan fired five straight triples to start the third quarter and scored all of his 19 points in the second half to get the job done.

And while NU coach Jeff Napa stressed that there are no superstars in his current NU side the sophomore Bulldog showed how he might just be one in the making.

"Blessing na rin mula sa taas na nangyari ‘yung ganu’ng sitwasyon sa’min. Kailangan lang talaga namin mag-improve ngayon, kailangan maging consistent at on one page as a team, at mag-trust sa system ni Coach Jeff (Napa).

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"Sabi niya nga, walang superstar sa team namin. Pero coach ‘superstar ako eh,’ pero sa role ko. Sinasabi niya na pakita ko sa mga kasama ko na kaya kong maging leader," Baclaan said.

And in such a well-balanced team with a well-distributed offense, Baclaan is eager to maximize every chance he can get to prove his worth as an emerging young leader.

"Pinrove ko lang yung worth ko sa team. Pinakita ko lang kung ano yung kaya ko maitulong sa team. Hindi ko naman inisip yung points, kusa lang din dumating. Parang ngayon lang nangyari sa akin yun limang sunod sunod na three points," the second-year guard said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Baclaan, who made a late shift to join NU after previously committing to UST, shot the lights out in the win but noted how the lighting in his former gym was not as bright as it used to be.

"Tinanong ko nga 'yung mga bouncer, sabi ko 'bakit ang hina ng ilaw?' Nu'ng nag-papractice ako dito, malakas 'yung ilaw eh. Sabi nila 'ganun na raw talaga,'" Baclaan said in jest.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph