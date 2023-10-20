Jeff Napa '10,000 times confident' with NU's title chances

CONFIDENCE is sky-high in the NU Bulldogs' camp upon flaunting a much sharper form since an 18-point drubbing from unbeaten league leader UP.

Albeit more open to embracing their "title contenders" tag, NU head coach Jeff Napa isn't taking any chances by using a tough love approach to remove any traces of complacency and keep his players in check.

"Narinig nila ‘yung mga ‘di kanais-nais na marinig na dapat sabihin sa kanila to wake up.’ Yung term na ‘tongue-lashing’ ba ‘yun? ‘Yung tough love na sinasabi ninyo, (ginawa ko) just to wake up lang ‘yung mga players.

"Hindi naman kami pwedeng magpabaya kasi if we’re sending a strong message dito sa league na ‘to, right from the start pa lang, pinapakita na namin ‘yung strong message na ‘yun," said Napa.

'Show to them that you’re contenders'

Now with three straight wins on top of a 5-1 (win-loss) record before its first-round finale versus Adamson, Napa has acknowledged his team's capability to fight for the crown.

But still, he stressed the need for his players to prove their title-contending potential on the court.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"Kumbaga sinasabi ng mga tao, if you think you’re contenders, just show to them that you’re contenders. Hindi pwede ‘yung mag-rerelax dahil hindi mindset ng pagiging contenders ‘yung ganun," said Napa.

"‘Yung winning culture talaga ‘yung ine-emphasize ko sa kanila para maging habit (…) We’re strong contenders and we’re concentrating on our roles to be contenders," he added.

'Ten thousand times confident'

For Napa, building an effective unit mainly requires committed role players than be embellished with some big names here and there.

"‘Yun ‘yung lagi kong ine-emphasize sa kanila to focus on their roles talaga to become effective," said Napa. "Sa PBA, marami nang superstars eh. Pero kulang ’yung mga role players do’n. Hopefully, ma-realize nila ‘yon na they become superstars in their roles talaga.

Sans superstars and blue-chip talents, the Bulldogs coach carries immense confidence in his team to "do the impossible" in a highly competitive Season 86 field.

"Siguro ten thousand times akong confident sa mga players ko na ‘to eh. Hindi ko naman ila-lineup ‘tong mga ‘to kung ‘di nila kayang gawin ‘yung imposible na pinapagawa ko sa kanila," Napa bared.

"Hindi naman ako gaya ng ibang teams na merong blue chips or superstars. Ginagawa ko lang silang superstars du’n sa roles nila kaya ako nagiging confident na alam kong kaya nilang makapasok (sa Final Four)."

