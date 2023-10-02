Evan Nelle not satisfied despite solid opening performance for La Salle

EVAN Nelle says he has regrets staying to play one more year for La Salle.

The senior guard is proud of the new squad being led by coach Topex Robinson.

"It’s a carefree environment. We love each other and we have each other’s backs. I don’t think anybody from the outside can destroy us and this is why I came back," Nelle said.

The Green Archers' preseason activities, which began in January upon Topex's appointment as head coach, catalyzed positive and formative change within the Taft side, according to Nelle.

"I think it started from day one when Coach (Topex) came around January. We got a feel for everybody, we had to know our goals, we trusted everybody, and we bonded close. We had a lot of bonding talaga from trips abroad to preseason games — it molded our team to where we are now. We’re happy where we are now but we’re not contented," Nelle shared.

But after a promising start in Season 86, Nelle was still critical of his own outing with 15 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

"As a team, we have a lot to improve on pa. Lalo na come endgame, I wasn’t executing the plays. I was doing whatever I wanted to do and I wasn’t following the system. So I just have to work on that, control the team, trust Coach (Topex Robinson), and we’ll be alright since it’s just game one."

